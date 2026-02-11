Insiders Pile Into Holdings of BIZD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (Symbol: BIZD) shows an impressive 24.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which makes up 15.18% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (Symbol: BIZD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $238,867,381 worth of ARCC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCC:

ARCC — last trade: $19.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/31/2025 Michael Kort Schnabel Chief Executive Officer 13,000 $20.39 $265,070 02/05/2026 Mary Beth Henson Director 4,000 $19.14 $76,560 02/05/2026 Michael Kort Schnabel Chief Executive Officer 12,500 $19.13 $239,125 02/06/2026 Scott C. Lem CFO and Treasurer 5,186 $19.29 $100,038 02/09/2026 Jana Markowicz Chief Operating Officer 15,000 $19.20 $288,000

And FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), the #7 largest holding among components of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (Symbol: BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $43,680,137 worth of FSK, which represents approximately 2.78% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FSK is detailed in the table below:

FSK — last trade: $13.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/07/2025 Daniel Pietrzak President and CIO 10,000 $15.15 $151,500 11/11/2025 Michael C. Forman Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $15.50 $155,000

