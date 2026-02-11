Insiders Pile Into Holdings of BIZD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (Symbol: BIZD) shows an impressive 24.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which makes up 15.18% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (Symbol: BIZD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $238,867,381 worth of ARCC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCC:
ARCC — last trade: $19.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/31/2025
|Michael Kort Schnabel
|Chief Executive Officer
|13,000
|$20.39
|$265,070
|02/05/2026
|Mary Beth Henson
|Director
|4,000
|$19.14
|$76,560
|02/05/2026
|Michael Kort Schnabel
|Chief Executive Officer
|12,500
|$19.13
|$239,125
|02/06/2026
|Scott C. Lem
|CFO and Treasurer
|5,186
|$19.29
|$100,038
|02/09/2026
|Jana Markowicz
|Chief Operating Officer
|15,000
|$19.20
|$288,000
And FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), the #7 largest holding among components of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (Symbol: BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $43,680,137 worth of FSK, which represents approximately 2.78% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FSK is detailed in the table below:
FSK — last trade: $13.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/07/2025
|Daniel Pietrzak
|President and CIO
|10,000
|$15.15
|$151,500
|11/11/2025
|Michael C. Forman
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$15.50
|$155,000
