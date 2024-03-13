Insiders Buy the Holdings of PEX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC), which makes up 2.96% of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $250,800 worth of PSEC, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSEC:

PSEC — last trade: $5.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/12/2023 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 166,160 $5.99 $995,298 11/10/2023 Kristin Lea Van Dask CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO 5,000 $5.68 $28,398 11/21/2023 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 15,750 $5.75 $90,562 11/20/2023 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 11,000 $5.80 $63,837 11/27/2023 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 10,000 $5.75 $57,500 11/28/2023 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 10,000 $5.62 $56,200 11/29/2023 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 10,000 $5.60 $56,000 12/04/2023 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 10,000 $5.66 $56,600 12/05/2023 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 10,000 $5.64 $56,391 12/06/2023 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 10,000 $5.67 $56,700

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 FTK Insider Buying

 ATUSF Dividend History

 PMM Split History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.