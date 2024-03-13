Insiders Buy the Holdings of PEX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC), which makes up 2.96% of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $250,800 worth of PSEC, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSEC:
PSEC — last trade: $5.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/12/2023
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|166,160
|$5.99
|$995,298
|11/10/2023
|Kristin Lea Van Dask
|CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO
|5,000
|$5.68
|$28,398
|11/21/2023
|M. Grier Eliasek
|Chief Operating Officer
|15,750
|$5.75
|$90,562
|11/20/2023
|M. Grier Eliasek
|Chief Operating Officer
|11,000
|$5.80
|$63,837
|11/27/2023
|M. Grier Eliasek
|Chief Operating Officer
|10,000
|$5.75
|$57,500
|11/28/2023
|M. Grier Eliasek
|Chief Operating Officer
|10,000
|$5.62
|$56,200
|11/29/2023
|M. Grier Eliasek
|Chief Operating Officer
|10,000
|$5.60
|$56,000
|12/04/2023
|M. Grier Eliasek
|Chief Operating Officer
|10,000
|$5.66
|$56,600
|12/05/2023
|M. Grier Eliasek
|Chief Operating Officer
|10,000
|$5.64
|$56,391
|12/06/2023
|M. Grier Eliasek
|Chief Operating Officer
|10,000
|$5.67
|$56,700
