Insiders Buy the Holdings of IYK ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: IYK) shows an impressive 17.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 3.95% of the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: IYK), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,883,187 worth of KDP, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:
KDP — last trade: $29.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/27/2023
|Karin Rotem-wildeman
|Chief R&D Officer
|7,050
|$29.95
|$211,148
|11/08/2023
|Timothy P. Cofer
|Chief Operating Officer
|100,000
|$31.17
|$3,117,400
|12/12/2023
|Monique Oxender
|Chief Corp. Affairs Officer
|6,000
|$32.72
|$196,320
|03/05/2024
|Peter Harf
|Director
|171,821
|$29.10
|$4,999,991
|03/05/2024
|Olivier Goudet
|Director
|171,821
|$29.10
|$4,999,991
|03/05/2024
|Robert James Gamgort
|CEO & Executive Chairman
|171,821
|$29.10
|$4,999,991
|03/05/2024
|Priyadarshi Sudhanshu
|CFO, President International
|85,910
|$29.10
|$2,499,981
And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), the #47 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: IYK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,755,834 worth of SPB, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SPB is detailed in the table below:
SPB — last trade: $83.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/28/2023
|David M. Maura
|Executive Chairman and CEO
|40,000
|$66.72
|$2,668,700
|11/27/2023
|Ehsan Zargar
|EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary
|1,053
|$66.50
|$70,024
