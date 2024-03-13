Insiders Buy the Holdings of IYK ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: IYK) shows an impressive 17.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 3.95% of the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: IYK), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,883,187 worth of KDP, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:

KDP — last trade: $29.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/27/2023 Karin Rotem-wildeman Chief R&D Officer 7,050 $29.95 $211,148 11/08/2023 Timothy P. Cofer Chief Operating Officer 100,000 $31.17 $3,117,400 12/12/2023 Monique Oxender Chief Corp. Affairs Officer 6,000 $32.72 $196,320 03/05/2024 Peter Harf Director 171,821 $29.10 $4,999,991 03/05/2024 Olivier Goudet Director 171,821 $29.10 $4,999,991 03/05/2024 Robert James Gamgort CEO & Executive Chairman 171,821 $29.10 $4,999,991 03/05/2024 Priyadarshi Sudhanshu CFO, President International 85,910 $29.10 $2,499,981

And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), the #47 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: IYK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,755,834 worth of SPB, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SPB is detailed in the table below:

SPB — last trade: $83.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/28/2023 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 40,000 $66.72 $2,668,700 11/27/2023 Ehsan Zargar EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary 1,053 $66.50 $70,024

