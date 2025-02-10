News & Insights

Markets
XOP

Insiders Buy the Holdings of XOP ETF

February 10, 2025 — 09:42 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (Symbol: XOP) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), which makes up 0.96% of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (Symbol: XOP), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,342,820 worth of DK, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DK:

DK — last trade: $18.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/20/2024 Richard J. Marcogliese Director 530 $20.48 $10,854
09/10/2024 Robert G. Wright SVP & Deputy CFO 948 $23.73 $22,499
11/18/2024 Ezra Uzi Yemin Executive Chairman 672 $18.97 $12,750
12/16/2024 Avigal Soreq President & CEO 870 $17.23 $14,990
12/16/2024 Ezra Uzi Yemin Executive Chairman 3,000 $16.50 $49,500

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 VRS Historical Stock Prices
 FNGN Insider Buying
 ONC Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
VRS Historical Stock Prices-> FNGN Insider Buying-> ONC Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XOP
DK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.