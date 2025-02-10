Insiders Buy the Holdings of XOP ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (Symbol: XOP) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), which makes up 0.96% of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (Symbol: XOP), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,342,820 worth of DK, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DK:
DK — last trade: $18.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/20/2024
|Richard J. Marcogliese
|Director
|530
|$20.48
|$10,854
|09/10/2024
|Robert G. Wright
|SVP & Deputy CFO
|948
|$23.73
|$22,499
|11/18/2024
|Ezra Uzi Yemin
|Executive Chairman
|672
|$18.97
|$12,750
|12/16/2024
|Avigal Soreq
|President & CEO
|870
|$17.23
|$14,990
|12/16/2024
|Ezra Uzi Yemin
|Executive Chairman
|3,000
|$16.50
|$49,500
