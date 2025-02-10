Insiders Buy the Holdings of XOP ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (Symbol: XOP) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), which makes up 0.96% of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (Symbol: XOP), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,342,820 worth of DK, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DK:

DK — last trade: $18.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/20/2024 Richard J. Marcogliese Director 530 $20.48 $10,854 09/10/2024 Robert G. Wright SVP & Deputy CFO 948 $23.73 $22,499 11/18/2024 Ezra Uzi Yemin Executive Chairman 672 $18.97 $12,750 12/16/2024 Avigal Soreq President & CEO 870 $17.23 $14,990 12/16/2024 Ezra Uzi Yemin Executive Chairman 3,000 $16.50 $49,500

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 VRS Historical Stock Prices

 FNGN Insider Buying

 ONC Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.