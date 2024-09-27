Insiders Buy the Holdings of XME ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC), which makes up 4.05% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $63,733,458 worth of UEC, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UEC:
UEC — last trade: $6.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/06/2024
|Amir Adnani
|President and CEO
|60,000
|$4.10
|$246,270
|09/06/2024
|Scott Melbye
|EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT
|9,500
|$4.18
|$39,712
And Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI), the #26 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,546,101 worth of RYI, which represents approximately 0.86% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RYI is detailed in the table below:
RYI — last trade: $19.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/02/2024
|Michael Burbach
|Chief Operating Officer
|4,000
|$23.75
|$95,000
|05/30/2024
|Karen Marie Leggio
|Director
|2,127
|$23.50
|$49,984
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Canadian Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy
CSII Historical Stock Prices
PSTL Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.