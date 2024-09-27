News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of XME ETF

September 27, 2024

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC), which makes up 4.05% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $63,733,458 worth of UEC, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UEC:

UEC — last trade: $6.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/06/2024 Amir Adnani President and CEO 60,000 $4.10 $246,270
09/06/2024 Scott Melbye EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT 9,500 $4.18 $39,712

And Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI), the #26 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,546,101 worth of RYI, which represents approximately 0.86% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RYI is detailed in the table below:

RYI — last trade: $19.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/02/2024 Michael Burbach Chief Operating Officer 4,000 $23.75 $95,000
05/30/2024 Karen Marie Leggio Director 2,127 $23.50 $49,984

