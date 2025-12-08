Insiders Buy the Holdings of XHS ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), which makes up 2.29% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,946,816 worth of CNC, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNC:

CNC — last trade: $38.34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/28/2025 Theodore R. Samuels II Director 9,000 $27.62 $248,580 08/08/2025 Sarah London Chief Executive Officer 19,230 $25.50 $490,365

And Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), the #39 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,368,507 worth of CLOV, which represents approximately 1.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLOV is detailed in the table below:

CLOV — last trade: $2.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2025 Vivek Garipalli Director 446,980 $2.23 $998,997 08/13/2025 Anna U. Loengard Director 26,500 $2.59 $68,755

