Insiders Buy the Holdings of WTRE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (WTRE) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Lineage Inc (Symbol: LINE), which makes up 1.46% of the WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (WTRE), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $224,155 worth of LINE, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LINE:
LINE — last trade: $36.19 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2025
|Kevin Patrick Marchetti
|CO-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
|23,540
|$42.28
|$995,216
|08/08/2025
|Sudarsan V. Thattai
|See Remarks
|3,563
|$42.45
|$151,238
|08/19/2025
|Kevin Patrick Marchetti
|Co-Executive Chairman
|12,345
|$40.44
|$499,254
|11/07/2025
|Robert Crisci
|Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$34.56
|$345,630
|11/10/2025
|Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste
|Co-Executive Chairman
|74,000
|$33.83
|$2,503,250
|11/10/2025
|Kevin Patrick Marchetti
|Co-Executive Chairman
|14,500
|$33.72
|$489,010
|11/13/2025
|Robb A. Lemasters
|Chief Financial Officer
|30,000
|$33.74
|$1,012,197
|11/21/2025
|Abigail S. Fleming
|Chief Accounting Officer
|500
|$33.56
|$16,782
And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), the #58 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (WTRE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,367 worth of GOGO, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GOGO is detailed in the table below:
GOGO — last trade: $4.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2025
|Christopher John Moore
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$12.11
|$121,100
|11/17/2025
|Charles C. Townsend
|Director
|110,009
|$7.08
|$778,672
|11/19/2025
|Charles C. Townsend
|Director
|89,991
|$6.97
|$627,527
|12/12/2025
|Oakleigh Thorne
|Executive Chair
|170,000
|$5.34
|$907,300
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.