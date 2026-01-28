Insiders Buy the Holdings of WTRE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (WTRE) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Lineage Inc (Symbol: LINE), which makes up 1.46% of the WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (WTRE), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $224,155 worth of LINE, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LINE:

LINE — last trade: $36.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2025 Kevin Patrick Marchetti CO-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN 23,540 $42.28 $995,216 08/08/2025 Sudarsan V. Thattai See Remarks 3,563 $42.45 $151,238 08/19/2025 Kevin Patrick Marchetti Co-Executive Chairman 12,345 $40.44 $499,254 11/07/2025 Robert Crisci Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $34.56 $345,630 11/10/2025 Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste Co-Executive Chairman 74,000 $33.83 $2,503,250 11/10/2025 Kevin Patrick Marchetti Co-Executive Chairman 14,500 $33.72 $489,010 11/13/2025 Robb A. Lemasters Chief Financial Officer 30,000 $33.74 $1,012,197 11/21/2025 Abigail S. Fleming Chief Accounting Officer 500 $33.56 $16,782

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), the #58 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (WTRE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,367 worth of GOGO, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GOGO is detailed in the table below:

GOGO — last trade: $4.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2025 Christopher John Moore Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $12.11 $121,100 11/17/2025 Charles C. Townsend Director 110,009 $7.08 $778,672 11/19/2025 Charles C. Townsend Director 89,991 $6.97 $627,527 12/12/2025 Oakleigh Thorne Executive Chair 170,000 $5.34 $907,300

