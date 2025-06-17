Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Everus Construction Group Inc (Symbol: ECG), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,163,266 worth of ECG, making it the #126 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ECG:
ECG — last trade: $59.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2025
|Maximillian J. Marcy
|VP, CFO & Treasurer
|1,300
|$38.99
|$50,694
|02/25/2025
|Edward A. Ryan
|Director
|1,400
|$38.02
|$53,235
And Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), the #159 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,835,524 worth of HI, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HI is detailed in the table below:
HI — last trade: $20.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/10/2025
|Nicholas R. Farrell
|Sr. VP, GC & Secretary
|1,200
|$33.09
|$39,714
|02/10/2025
|J. Michael Whitted
|Sr. VP, Strategy & Corp. Dev.
|1,000
|$32.83
|$32,830
|02/10/2025
|Kimberly K. Ryan
|President & CEO
|2,500
|$32.68
|$81,700
|02/10/2025
|Robert M. Vanhimbergen
|Sr. VP, CFO
|2,000
|$32.85
|$65,698
|03/14/2025
|Aneesha Arora
|Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer
|8,857
|$25.19
|$223,099
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Institutional Holders of PSFD
Institutional Holders of MIDZ
QVAL shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.