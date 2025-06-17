Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Everus Construction Group Inc (Symbol: ECG), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,163,266 worth of ECG, making it the #126 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ECG:

ECG — last trade: $59.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2025 Maximillian J. Marcy VP, CFO & Treasurer 1,300 $38.99 $50,694 02/25/2025 Edward A. Ryan Director 1,400 $38.02 $53,235

And Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), the #159 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,835,524 worth of HI, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HI is detailed in the table below:

HI — last trade: $20.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/10/2025 Nicholas R. Farrell Sr. VP, GC & Secretary 1,200 $33.09 $39,714 02/10/2025 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP, Strategy & Corp. Dev. 1,000 $32.83 $32,830 02/10/2025 Kimberly K. Ryan President & CEO 2,500 $32.68 $81,700 02/10/2025 Robert M. Vanhimbergen Sr. VP, CFO 2,000 $32.85 $65,698 03/14/2025 Aneesha Arora Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer 8,857 $25.19 $223,099

