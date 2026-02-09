Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT) shows an impressive 12.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR), which makes up 0.10% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,146,990 worth of AVTR, making it the #91 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVTR:

AVTR — last trade: $11.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/21/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 100,000 $12.56 $1,256,000 10/30/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 100,000 $11.25 $1,125,000 11/17/2025 Emmanuel Ligner President and CEO 87,500 $11.35 $993,125 12/05/2025 Sanjeev K. Mehra Director 350,000 $11.09 $3,881,500

And Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH), the #102 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,742,822 worth of OPCH, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPCH is detailed in the table below:

OPCH — last trade: $34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/20/2025 Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr. Director 36,000 $27.15 $977,278 08/21/2025 Timothy P. Sullivan Director 20,000 $27.51 $550,200 08/21/2025 David W. Golding Director 1,000 $27.62 $27,625 08/20/2025 R. Carter Pate Director 750 $27.19 $20,391 09/09/2025 Norman L. Wright Director 3,411 $29.31 $99,976 11/03/2025 Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr. Director 38,000 $25.98 $987,392

