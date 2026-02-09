Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT) shows an impressive 12.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR), which makes up 0.10% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,146,990 worth of AVTR, making it the #91 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVTR:
AVTR — last trade: $11.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/21/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|100,000
|$12.56
|$1,256,000
|10/30/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|100,000
|$11.25
|$1,125,000
|11/17/2025
|Emmanuel Ligner
|President and CEO
|87,500
|$11.35
|$993,125
|12/05/2025
|Sanjeev K. Mehra
|Director
|350,000
|$11.09
|$3,881,500
And Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH), the #102 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,742,822 worth of OPCH, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPCH is detailed in the table below:
OPCH — last trade: $34 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/20/2025
|Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr.
|Director
|36,000
|$27.15
|$977,278
|08/21/2025
|Timothy P. Sullivan
|Director
|20,000
|$27.51
|$550,200
|08/21/2025
|David W. Golding
|Director
|1,000
|$27.62
|$27,625
|08/20/2025
|R. Carter Pate
|Director
|750
|$27.19
|$20,391
|09/09/2025
|Norman L. Wright
|Director
|3,411
|$29.31
|$99,976
|11/03/2025
|Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr.
|Director
|38,000
|$25.98
|$987,392
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Funds Holding GMAR
IVC Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of GOVI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.