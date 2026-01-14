Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), which makes up 0.02% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,319,942 worth of CLOV, making it the #199 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLOV:
CLOV — last trade: $2.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2025
|Vivek Garipalli
|Director
|446,980
|$2.23
|$998,997
|08/13/2025
|Anna U. Loengard
|Director
|26,500
|$2.59
|$68,755
And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), the #216 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,291,361 worth of TNDM, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM is detailed in the table below:
TNDM — last trade: $20.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2025
|Leigh Vosseller
|EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|13,720
|$10.89
|$149,404
|08/11/2025
|John F. Sheridan
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|10,000
|$10.23
|$102,318
