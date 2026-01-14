Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), which makes up 0.02% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,319,942 worth of CLOV, making it the #199 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLOV:

CLOV — last trade: $2.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2025 Vivek Garipalli Director 446,980 $2.23 $998,997 08/13/2025 Anna U. Loengard Director 26,500 $2.59 $68,755

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), the #216 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,291,361 worth of TNDM, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM is detailed in the table below:

TNDM — last trade: $20.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2025 Leigh Vosseller EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 13,720 $10.89 $149,404 08/11/2025 John F. Sheridan PRESIDENT & CEO 10,000 $10.23 $102,318

