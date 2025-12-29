Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 16.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR), which makes up 0.10% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,569,191 worth of AVTR, making it the #91 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVTR:

AVTR — last trade: $11.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/21/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 100,000 $12.56 $1,256,000 10/30/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 100,000 $11.25 $1,125,000 11/17/2025 Emmanuel Ligner President and CEO 87,500 $11.35 $993,125 12/05/2025 Sanjeev K. Mehra Director 350,000 $11.09 $3,881,500

And ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI), the #131 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,485,594 worth of ICUI, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ICUI is detailed in the table below:

ICUI — last trade: $147.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/14/2025 Vivek Jain Chairman and CEO 21,929 $112.84 $2,474,375 08/27/2025 David C. Greenberg Director 1,200 $126.42 $151,698

