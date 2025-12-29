Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 16.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR), which makes up 0.10% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,569,191 worth of AVTR, making it the #91 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVTR:
AVTR — last trade: $11.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/21/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|100,000
|$12.56
|$1,256,000
|10/30/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|100,000
|$11.25
|$1,125,000
|11/17/2025
|Emmanuel Ligner
|President and CEO
|87,500
|$11.35
|$993,125
|12/05/2025
|Sanjeev K. Mehra
|Director
|350,000
|$11.09
|$3,881,500
And ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI), the #131 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,485,594 worth of ICUI, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ICUI is detailed in the table below:
ICUI — last trade: $147.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/14/2025
|Vivek Jain
|Chairman and CEO
|21,929
|$112.84
|$2,474,375
|08/27/2025
|David C. Greenberg
|Director
|1,200
|$126.42
|$151,698
