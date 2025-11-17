Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 17.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI), which makes up 0.05% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,411,006 worth of ICUI, making it the #131 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ICUI:
ICUI — last trade: $136.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/14/2025
|Vivek Jain
|Chairman and CEO
|21,929
|$112.84
|$2,474,375
|08/27/2025
|David C. Greenberg
|Director
|1,200
|$126.42
|$151,698
And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), the #243 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,407,114 worth of TNDM, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM is detailed in the table below:
TNDM — last trade: $18.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2025
|Leigh Vosseller
|EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|13,720
|$10.89
|$149,404
|08/11/2025
|John F. Sheridan
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|10,000
|$10.23
|$102,318
