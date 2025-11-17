Markets
ICUI

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF

November 17, 2025 — 09:54 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 17.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI), which makes up 0.05% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,411,006 worth of ICUI, making it the #131 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ICUI:

ICUI — last trade: $136.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/14/2025 Vivek Jain Chairman and CEO 21,929 $112.84 $2,474,375
08/27/2025 David C. Greenberg Director 1,200 $126.42 $151,698

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), the #243 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,407,114 worth of TNDM, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM is detailed in the table below:

TNDM — last trade: $18.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/08/2025 Leigh Vosseller EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 13,720 $10.89 $149,404
08/11/2025 John F. Sheridan PRESIDENT & CEO 10,000 $10.23 $102,318

