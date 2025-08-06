Insiders Buy the Holdings of VFLO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (Symbol: VFLO) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), which makes up 1.42% of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (Symbol: VFLO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $60,789,772 worth of PSX, making it the #41 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSX:
PSX — last trade: $122.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/22/2025
|Robert W. Pease
|Director
|439
|$113.85
|$49,980
|07/30/2025
|Michael A. Heim
|Director
|1,000
|$125.97
|$125,970
|07/31/2025
|Sigmund L. Cornelius
|Director
|500
|$123.55
|$61,775
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
ESRT Next Dividend Date
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BTNB
PRVB Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.