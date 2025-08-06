Insiders Buy the Holdings of VFLO ETF

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (Symbol: VFLO) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), which makes up 1.42% of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (Symbol: VFLO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $60,789,772 worth of PSX, making it the #41 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSX:

PSX — last trade: $122.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/22/2025 Robert W. Pease Director 439 $113.85 $49,980
07/30/2025 Michael A. Heim Director 1,000 $125.97 $125,970
07/31/2025 Sigmund L. Cornelius Director 500 $123.55 $61,775

