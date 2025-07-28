Insiders Buy the Holdings of TMED ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the T Rowe Price Health Care ETF (TMED) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR), which makes up 0.58% of the T Rowe Price Health Care ETF (TMED), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,911 worth of AVTR, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVTR:
AVTR — last trade: $14.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/29/2025
|Joseph R. Massaro
|Director
|8,100
|$12.30
|$99,630
|04/28/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|25,000
|$12.50
|$312,500
|04/28/2025
|Lan Kang
|Director
|5,000
|$12.57
|$62,850
|04/28/2025
|Jonathan M. Peacock
|Director
|8,091
|$12.81
|$103,646
|05/07/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|25,000
|$12.00
|$300,000
|05/22/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|20,000
|$12.65
|$253,000
|05/23/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|30,000
|$12.50
|$375,000
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DRW
Funds Holding TRFM
ONE Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.