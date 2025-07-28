Markets
AVTR

Insiders Buy the Holdings of TMED ETF

July 28, 2025 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the T Rowe Price Health Care ETF (TMED) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR), which makes up 0.58% of the T Rowe Price Health Care ETF (TMED), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,911 worth of AVTR, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVTR:

AVTR — last trade: $14.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/29/2025 Joseph R. Massaro Director 8,100 $12.30 $99,630
04/28/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 25,000 $12.50 $312,500
04/28/2025 Lan Kang Director 5,000 $12.57 $62,850
04/28/2025 Jonathan M. Peacock Director 8,091 $12.81 $103,646
05/07/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 25,000 $12.00 $300,000
05/22/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 20,000 $12.65 $253,000
05/23/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 30,000 $12.50 $375,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DRW
 Funds Holding TRFM
 ONE Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DRW-> Funds Holding TRFM-> ONE Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.