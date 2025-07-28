Insiders Buy the Holdings of TMED ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the T Rowe Price Health Care ETF (TMED) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR), which makes up 0.58% of the T Rowe Price Health Care ETF (TMED), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,911 worth of AVTR, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVTR:

AVTR — last trade: $14.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/29/2025 Joseph R. Massaro Director 8,100 $12.30 $99,630 04/28/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 25,000 $12.50 $312,500 04/28/2025 Lan Kang Director 5,000 $12.57 $62,850 04/28/2025 Jonathan M. Peacock Director 8,091 $12.81 $103,646 05/07/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 25,000 $12.00 $300,000 05/22/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 20,000 $12.65 $253,000 05/23/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 30,000 $12.50 $375,000

