Markets
LGND

Insiders Buy the Holdings of TECB ETF

July 29, 2025 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) shows an impressive 14.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), which makes up 0.13% of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $573,542 worth of LGND, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LGND:

LGND — last trade: $134.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/09/2025 Todd C. Davis Chief Executive Officer 9,510 $105.20 $1,000,456
05/09/2025 Octavio Espinoza Chief Financial Officer 1,500 $104.06 $156,090

And CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCCS), the #115 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $114,408 worth of CCCS, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CCCS is detailed in the table below:

CCCS — last trade: $9.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/14/2025 Timothy A. Welsh See Remarks 100,000 $9.03 $902,840
05/23/2025 Neil E. De Crescenzo Director 100,000 $8.54 $853,560

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 DTRM shares outstanding history
 PMTS Stock Predictions
 SIEB YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DTRM shares outstanding history-> PMTS Stock Predictions-> SIEB YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LGND
CCCS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.