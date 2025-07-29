Insiders Buy the Holdings of TECB ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) shows an impressive 14.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), which makes up 0.13% of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $573,542 worth of LGND, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LGND:

LGND — last trade: $134.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/09/2025 Todd C. Davis Chief Executive Officer 9,510 $105.20 $1,000,456 05/09/2025 Octavio Espinoza Chief Financial Officer 1,500 $104.06 $156,090

And CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCCS), the #115 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $114,408 worth of CCCS, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CCCS is detailed in the table below:

CCCS — last trade: $9.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/14/2025 Timothy A. Welsh See Remarks 100,000 $9.03 $902,840 05/23/2025 Neil E. De Crescenzo Director 100,000 $8.54 $853,560

