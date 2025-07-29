Insiders Buy the Holdings of TECB ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) shows an impressive 14.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), which makes up 0.13% of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $573,542 worth of LGND, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LGND:
LGND — last trade: $134.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2025
|Todd C. Davis
|Chief Executive Officer
|9,510
|$105.20
|$1,000,456
|05/09/2025
|Octavio Espinoza
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,500
|$104.06
|$156,090
And CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCCS), the #115 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $114,408 worth of CCCS, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CCCS is detailed in the table below:
CCCS — last trade: $9.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/14/2025
|Timothy A. Welsh
|See Remarks
|100,000
|$9.03
|$902,840
|05/23/2025
|Neil E. De Crescenzo
|Director
|100,000
|$8.54
|$853,560
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
DTRM shares outstanding history
PMTS Stock Predictions
SIEB YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.