CZR

Insiders Buy the Holdings of RPV ETF

March 25, 2025 — 09:40 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), which makes up 0.56% of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,354,991 worth of CZR, making it the #67 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CZR:

CZR — last trade: $28.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2025 David P. Tomick Director 1,850 $33.36 $61,716
03/07/2025 Don R. Kornstein Director 4,000 $27.00 $108,000

