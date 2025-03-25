Insiders Buy the Holdings of RPV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), which makes up 0.56% of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,354,991 worth of CZR, making it the #67 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CZR:
CZR — last trade: $28.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2025
|David P. Tomick
|Director
|1,850
|$33.36
|$61,716
|03/07/2025
|Don R. Kornstein
|Director
|4,000
|$27.00
|$108,000
