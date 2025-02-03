Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of MORT ETF

February 03, 2025 — 09:58 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 4.81% of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,425,567 worth of ABR, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:

ABR — last trade: $13.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/05/2024 David Erwin Friedman CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod 1,775 $13.09 $23,229
09/04/2024 William C. Green Director 10,719 $13.13 $140,693
12/05/2024 William C. Green Director 5,269 $14.17 $74,662

And Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), the #6 largest holding among components of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $14,330,908 worth of BXMT, which represents approximately 4.78% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT is detailed in the table below:

BXMT — last trade: $18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/05/2024 Katharine A. Keenan CEO & President 16,000 $17.16 $274,634
08/08/2024 Henry N. Nassau Director 10,000 $17.52 $175,179

