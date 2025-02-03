Insiders Buy the Holdings of MORT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 4.81% of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,425,567 worth of ABR, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:
ABR — last trade: $13.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/05/2024
|David Erwin Friedman
|CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod
|1,775
|$13.09
|$23,229
|09/04/2024
|William C. Green
|Director
|10,719
|$13.13
|$140,693
|12/05/2024
|William C. Green
|Director
|5,269
|$14.17
|$74,662
And Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), the #6 largest holding among components of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $14,330,908 worth of BXMT, which represents approximately 4.78% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT is detailed in the table below:
BXMT — last trade: $18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2024
|Katharine A. Keenan
|CEO & President
|16,000
|$17.16
|$274,634
|08/08/2024
|Henry N. Nassau
|Director
|10,000
|$17.52
|$175,179
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Funds Holding NVR
Institutional Holders of COO
Funds Holding PGN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.