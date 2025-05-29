Insiders Buy the Holdings of MGMT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (MGMT) shows an impressive 14.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation (Symbol: BLCO), which makes up 1.30% of the Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (MGMT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,920,890 worth of BLCO, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BLCO:
BLCO — last trade: $11.46 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/02/2025
|Andrew C. Von Eschenbach
|Director
|1,695
|$11.76
|$19,925
|05/22/2025
|Brent L. Saunders
|CEO and Chairman of the Board
|22,000
|$11.28
|$248,072
And America's Car-Mart Inc (Symbol: CRMT), the #37 largest holding among components of the Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (MGMT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,778,489 worth of CRMT, which represents approximately 1.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CRMT is detailed in the table below:
CRMT — last trade: $46.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2025
|Jonathan Z. Buba
|Director
|100,000
|$43.84
|$4,383,506
|03/10/2025
|Joshua G. Welch
|Director
|12,000
|$42.43
|$509,166
