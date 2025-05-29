Insiders Buy the Holdings of MGMT ETF

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (MGMT) shows an impressive 14.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (Symbol: BLCO), which makes up 1.30% of the Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (MGMT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,920,890 worth of BLCO, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BLCO:

BLCO — last trade: $11.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/02/2025 Andrew C. Von Eschenbach Director 1,695 $11.76 $19,925
05/22/2025 Brent L. Saunders CEO and Chairman of the Board 22,000 $11.28 $248,072

And America's Car-Mart Inc (Symbol: CRMT), the #37 largest holding among components of the Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (MGMT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,778,489 worth of CRMT, which represents approximately 1.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CRMT is detailed in the table below:

CRMT — last trade: $46.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/11/2025 Jonathan Z. Buba Director 100,000 $43.84 $4,383,506
03/10/2025 Joshua G. Welch Director 12,000 $42.43 $509,166

