Insiders Buy the Holdings of KRE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK), which makes up 1.59% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $46,593,181 worth of TBBK, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TBBK:
TBBK — last trade: $49.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/31/2024
|Daniela Mielke
|Director
|3,315
|$45.13
|$149,606
|01/31/2024
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|2,288
|$45.16
|$103,318
|02/02/2024
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|9,880
|$42.58
|$420,687
|02/05/2024
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|1,643
|$42.12
|$69,207
|03/12/2024
|Stephanie B. Mudick
|Director
|2,000
|$37.11
|$74,222
|03/12/2024
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|2,082
|$36.61
|$76,226
|03/15/2024
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|2,485
|$34.21
|$85,000
|05/01/2024
|Mark Leo Connolly
|EVP and Head of Credit Markets
|20,000
|$31.07
|$621,308
|05/01/2024
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|1,230
|$30.25
|$37,208
|05/03/2024
|James J. McEntee III
|Director
|2,000
|$32.61
|$65,227
|05/03/2024
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|3,453
|$31.77
|$109,696
|05/06/2024
|William H. Lamb
|Director
|3,051
|$32.03
|$97,724
|05/07/2024
|Hersh Kozlov
|Director
|1,000
|$32.53
|$32,530
|05/07/2024
|William H. Lamb
|Director
|1,000
|$32.45
|$32,445
And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), the #67 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $14,028,114 worth of NWBI, which represents approximately 0.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI is detailed in the table below:
NWBI — last trade: $13.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/24/2024
|Scott J. Watson
|EVP, Chief Information Officer
|5,000
|$12.90
|$64,512
|05/02/2024
|Louis J. Torchio
|President & CEO
|2,295
|$10.87
|$24,945
|05/16/2024
|Timothy M. Hunter
|Director
|10,000
|$11.30
|$113,000
|06/05/2024
|Mark A. Paup
|Director
|12,000
|$10.68
|$128,166
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
SOP Historical Stock Prices
MTH Dividend Growth Rate
APDN shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.