Insiders Buy the Holdings of KRE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK), which makes up 1.59% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $46,593,181 worth of TBBK, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TBBK:

TBBK — last trade: $49.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/31/2024 Daniela Mielke Director 3,315 $45.13 $149,606 01/31/2024 Matthew Cohn Director 2,288 $45.16 $103,318 02/02/2024 Matthew Cohn Director 9,880 $42.58 $420,687 02/05/2024 Matthew Cohn Director 1,643 $42.12 $69,207 03/12/2024 Stephanie B. Mudick Director 2,000 $37.11 $74,222 03/12/2024 Matthew Cohn Director 2,082 $36.61 $76,226 03/15/2024 Matthew Cohn Director 2,485 $34.21 $85,000 05/01/2024 Mark Leo Connolly EVP and Head of Credit Markets 20,000 $31.07 $621,308 05/01/2024 Matthew Cohn Director 1,230 $30.25 $37,208 05/03/2024 James J. McEntee III Director 2,000 $32.61 $65,227 05/03/2024 Matthew Cohn Director 3,453 $31.77 $109,696 05/06/2024 William H. Lamb Director 3,051 $32.03 $97,724 05/07/2024 Hersh Kozlov Director 1,000 $32.53 $32,530 05/07/2024 William H. Lamb Director 1,000 $32.45 $32,445

And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), the #67 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $14,028,114 worth of NWBI, which represents approximately 0.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI is detailed in the table below:

NWBI — last trade: $13.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/24/2024 Scott J. Watson EVP, Chief Information Officer 5,000 $12.90 $64,512 05/02/2024 Louis J. Torchio President & CEO 2,295 $10.87 $24,945 05/16/2024 Timothy M. Hunter Director 10,000 $11.30 $113,000 06/05/2024 Mark A. Paup Director 12,000 $10.68 $128,166

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 SOP Historical Stock Prices

 MTH Dividend Growth Rate

 APDN shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.