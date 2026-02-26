Insiders Buy the Holdings of KCE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the State Street SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (Symbol: KCE) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), which makes up 1.44% of the State Street SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (Symbol: KCE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,951,667 worth of SPGI, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SPGI:

SPGI — last trade: $423.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/10/2025 William W. Eager President, S&P Global Mobility 23 $517.58 $11,917 02/11/2026 Hubert Joly Director 2,500 $398.98 $997,459

And FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS), the #55 largest holding among components of the State Street SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (Symbol: KCE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,578,330 worth of FDS, which represents approximately 1.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FDS is detailed in the table below:

FDS — last trade: $206.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/23/2025 Christopher McLoughlin Chief Legal Officer 338 $296.19 $100,001 10/06/2025 Helen L. Shan EVP, Chief Financial Officer 370 $275.48 $101,928 11/06/2025 Goran Skoko EVP, Chief Revenue Officer 500 $252.93 $126,465

