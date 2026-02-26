Insiders Buy the Holdings of KCE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the State Street SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (Symbol: KCE) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), which makes up 1.44% of the State Street SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (Symbol: KCE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,951,667 worth of SPGI, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SPGI:
SPGI — last trade: $423.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/10/2025
|William W. Eager
|President, S&P Global Mobility
|23
|$517.58
|$11,917
|02/11/2026
|Hubert Joly
|Director
|2,500
|$398.98
|$997,459
And FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS), the #55 largest holding among components of the State Street SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (Symbol: KCE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,578,330 worth of FDS, which represents approximately 1.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FDS is detailed in the table below:
FDS — last trade: $206.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/23/2025
|Christopher McLoughlin
|Chief Legal Officer
|338
|$296.19
|$100,001
|10/06/2025
|Helen L. Shan
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|370
|$275.48
|$101,928
|11/06/2025
|Goran Skoko
|EVP, Chief Revenue Officer
|500
|$252.93
|$126,465
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
PFG Technical Analysis
PVAH Options Chain
ETFs Holding BFS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.