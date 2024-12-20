Insiders Buy the Holdings of JETS ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (Symbol: JETS) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR), which makes up 2.03% of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (Symbol: JETS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,002,935 worth of SABR, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SABR:
SABR — last trade: $3.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/06/2024
|Roshan Mendis
|Executive Vice President
|19,230
|$3.08
|$59,225
|11/11/2024
|Gail Mandel
|Director
|10,000
|$3.63
|$36,287
