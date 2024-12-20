Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of JETS ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (Symbol: JETS) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR), which makes up 2.03% of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (Symbol: JETS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,002,935 worth of SABR, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SABR:

SABR — last trade: $3.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/06/2024 Roshan Mendis Executive Vice President 19,230 $3.08 $59,225
11/11/2024 Gail Mandel Director 10,000 $3.63 $36,287

