Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 0.75% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,278,120 worth of FMC, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:

FMC — last trade: $14.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/05/2025 Carol Anthony Davidson Director 10,000 $13.60 $135,957 11/13/2025 John Mitchell Raines Director 7,000 $13.77 $96,390

