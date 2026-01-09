Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN), which makes up 4.65% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 11 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,346,120 worth of EMN, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EMN:

EMN — last trade: $68.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/27/2025 Brad A. Lich EVP & CCO 3,280 $68.49 $224,647 08/27/2025 William Thomas McLain Jr. EVP, CFO 3,670 $68.73 $252,239 08/27/2025 Mark J. Costa CEO & Board Chair 7,400 $67.89 $502,386 08/27/2025 James J. /KY Obrien Director 1,450 $68.81 $99,776 08/27/2025 Kim Ann Mink Director 1,450 $69.38 $100,601 08/27/2025 Julie Fasone Holder Director 1,453 $68.80 $99,966 08/27/2025 Brian Travis Smith EVP, AFP, Mfg., WWEC & HSE 1,750 $68.34 $119,595 08/27/2025 Julie A. McAlindon SVP, Regions & Chf SupChn Ofcr 2,000 $68.43 $136,859 08/27/2025 Damon J. Audia Director 1,465 $68.58 $100,477 08/27/2025 Brett D. Begemann Director 1,500 $68.28 $102,428 08/27/2025 Eric L. Butler Director 3,000 $68.65 $205,958

And FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), the #30 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,247,500 worth of FMC, which represents approximately 1.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FMC is detailed in the table below:

FMC — last trade: $15.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/05/2025 Carol Anthony Davidson Director 10,000 $13.60 $135,957 11/13/2025 John Mitchell Raines Director 7,000 $13.77 $96,390

