Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN), which makes up 4.65% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 11 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,346,120 worth of EMN, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EMN:
EMN — last trade: $68.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/27/2025
|Brad A. Lich
|EVP & CCO
|3,280
|$68.49
|$224,647
|08/27/2025
|William Thomas McLain Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|3,670
|$68.73
|$252,239
|08/27/2025
|Mark J. Costa
|CEO & Board Chair
|7,400
|$67.89
|$502,386
|08/27/2025
|James J. /KY Obrien
|Director
|1,450
|$68.81
|$99,776
|08/27/2025
|Kim Ann Mink
|Director
|1,450
|$69.38
|$100,601
|08/27/2025
|Julie Fasone Holder
|Director
|1,453
|$68.80
|$99,966
|08/27/2025
|Brian Travis Smith
|EVP, AFP, Mfg., WWEC & HSE
|1,750
|$68.34
|$119,595
|08/27/2025
|Julie A. McAlindon
|SVP, Regions & Chf SupChn Ofcr
|2,000
|$68.43
|$136,859
|08/27/2025
|Damon J. Audia
|Director
|1,465
|$68.58
|$100,477
|08/27/2025
|Brett D. Begemann
|Director
|1,500
|$68.28
|$102,428
|08/27/2025
|Eric L. Butler
|Director
|3,000
|$68.65
|$205,958
And FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), the #30 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,247,500 worth of FMC, which represents approximately 1.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FMC is detailed in the table below:
FMC — last trade: $15.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2025
|Carol Anthony Davidson
|Director
|10,000
|$13.60
|$135,957
|11/13/2025
|John Mitchell Raines
|Director
|7,000
|$13.77
|$96,390
