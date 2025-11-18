Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), which makes up 2.08% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,196,009 worth of IFF, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IFF:
IFF — last trade: $65.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/22/2025
|Kevin O'byrne
|Director
|4,500
|$76.05
|$342,240
|08/07/2025
|J. Erik Fyrwald
|Chief Executive Officer
|15,300
|$64.95
|$993,714
|08/07/2025
|Paul J. Fribourg
|Director
|15,450
|$64.80
|$1,001,183
And FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), the #30 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,111,276 worth of FMC, which represents approximately 1.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FMC is detailed in the table below:
FMC — last trade: $12.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2025
|Carol Anthony Davidson
|Director
|10,000
|$13.60
|$135,957
|11/13/2025
|John Mitchell Raines
|Director
|7,000
|$13.77
|$96,390
