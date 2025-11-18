Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), which makes up 2.08% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,196,009 worth of IFF, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IFF:

IFF — last trade: $65.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/22/2025 Kevin O'byrne Director 4,500 $76.05 $342,240 08/07/2025 J. Erik Fyrwald Chief Executive Officer 15,300 $64.95 $993,714 08/07/2025 Paul J. Fribourg Director 15,450 $64.80 $1,001,183

And FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), the #30 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,111,276 worth of FMC, which represents approximately 1.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FMC is detailed in the table below:

FMC — last trade: $12.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/05/2025 Carol Anthony Davidson Director 10,000 $13.60 $135,957 11/13/2025 John Mitchell Raines Director 7,000 $13.77 $96,390

