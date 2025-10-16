Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXH ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN), which makes up 1.59% of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,564,472 worth of OGN, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OGN:

OGN — last trade: $9.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/05/2025 Matthew M. Walsh Chief Financial Officer 11,400 $8.82 $100,548 05/05/2025 Kevin Ali Chief Executive Officer 34,000 $8.80 $299,370 05/07/2025 Aaron Falcione Chief Human Resources Officer 5,500 $8.77 $48,235 05/06/2025 Kirke Weaver Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secy. 8,045 $9.21 $74,054 05/06/2025 Daniel Karp Executive VP, Corp. Dev. 3,500 $8.24 $28,828 05/14/2025 Carrie Smith Cox Director 12,469 $8.07 $100,591

