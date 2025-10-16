Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXH ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN), which makes up 1.59% of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,564,472 worth of OGN, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OGN:
OGN — last trade: $9.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2025
|Matthew M. Walsh
|Chief Financial Officer
|11,400
|$8.82
|$100,548
|05/05/2025
|Kevin Ali
|Chief Executive Officer
|34,000
|$8.80
|$299,370
|05/07/2025
|Aaron Falcione
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|5,500
|$8.77
|$48,235
|05/06/2025
|Kirke Weaver
|Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secy.
|8,045
|$9.21
|$74,054
|05/06/2025
|Daniel Karp
|Executive VP, Corp. Dev.
|3,500
|$8.24
|$28,828
|05/14/2025
|Carrie Smith Cox
|Director
|12,469
|$8.07
|$100,591
