Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB), which makes up 0.89% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,332,935 worth of PRMB, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRMB:

PRMB — last trade: $18.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/12/2025 Steven P. Stanbrook 12,400 $24.04 $298,105 08/13/2025 Robbert Rietbroek Chief Executive Officer 8,285 $24.12 $199,834 08/14/2025 Michael John Cramer 4,000 $24.46 $97,840 11/11/2025 David W. Hass Chief Financial Officer 15,910 $15.71 $249,908 11/10/2025 Michael John Cramer Director 5,000 $15.73 $78,651 11/12/2025 Eric J. Foss Exec. Chair and CEO 128,019 $15.55 $1,990,589 11/13/2025 Steven P. Stanbrook Director 54,540 $16.43 $895,945

