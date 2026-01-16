Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB), which makes up 0.89% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,332,935 worth of PRMB, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRMB:

PRMB — last trade: $18.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/12/2025 Steven P. Stanbrook 12,400 $24.04 $298,105
08/13/2025 Robbert Rietbroek Chief Executive Officer 8,285 $24.12 $199,834
08/14/2025 Michael John Cramer 4,000 $24.46 $97,840
11/11/2025 David W. Hass Chief Financial Officer 15,910 $15.71 $249,908
11/10/2025 Michael John Cramer Director 5,000 $15.73 $78,651
11/12/2025 Eric J. Foss Exec. Chair and CEO 128,019 $15.55 $1,990,589
11/13/2025 Steven P. Stanbrook Director 54,540 $16.43 $895,945

