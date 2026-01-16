Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB), which makes up 0.89% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,332,935 worth of PRMB, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRMB:
PRMB — last trade: $18.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/12/2025
|Steven P. Stanbrook
|12,400
|$24.04
|$298,105
|08/13/2025
|Robbert Rietbroek
|Chief Executive Officer
|8,285
|$24.12
|$199,834
|08/14/2025
|Michael John Cramer
|4,000
|$24.46
|$97,840
|11/11/2025
|David W. Hass
|Chief Financial Officer
|15,910
|$15.71
|$249,908
|11/10/2025
|Michael John Cramer
|Director
|5,000
|$15.73
|$78,651
|11/12/2025
|Eric J. Foss
|Exec. Chair and CEO
|128,019
|$15.55
|$1,990,589
|11/13/2025
|Steven P. Stanbrook
|Director
|54,540
|$16.43
|$895,945
