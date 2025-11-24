Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) shows an impressive 18.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Smithfield Foods Inc (Symbol: SFD), which makes up 3.96% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,161,085 worth of SFD, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFD:
SFD — last trade: $21.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/12/2025
|Keller D. Watts
|Chief Business Officer
|4,291
|$23.62
|$101,353
|09/08/2025
|Steven France
|President, Packaged Meats
|2,500
|$23.25
|$58,125
|09/08/2025
|Mark L. Hall
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$23.25
|$46,500
|09/08/2025
|Long Wan
|Director
|1,800,000
|$23.25
|$41,850,000
|09/08/2025
|Keller D. Watts
|Chief Business Officer
|3,833
|$23.25
|$89,117
|09/08/2025
|Hank Shenghua He
|Director
|10,000
|$23.25
|$232,500
|09/08/2025
|Doug Sutton
|Chief Manufacturing Officer
|3,920
|$23.25
|$91,140
|09/08/2025
|Donovan Owens
|President, U.S. Fresh Pork
|12,000
|$23.25
|$279,000
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), the #25 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,074,797 worth of CELH, which represents approximately 2.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CELH is detailed in the table below:
CELH — last trade: $38.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/12/2025
|Eric Hanson
|President & COO
|4,558
|$43.93
|$200,233
|11/13/2025
|Hal Kravitz
|Director
|10,000
|$45.24
|$452,400
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
AVRO Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ODT
PRTA Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.