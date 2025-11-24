Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) shows an impressive 18.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Smithfield Foods Inc (Symbol: SFD), which makes up 3.96% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,161,085 worth of SFD, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFD:

SFD — last trade: $21.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/12/2025 Keller D. Watts Chief Business Officer 4,291 $23.62 $101,353 09/08/2025 Steven France President, Packaged Meats 2,500 $23.25 $58,125 09/08/2025 Mark L. Hall Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $23.25 $46,500 09/08/2025 Long Wan Director 1,800,000 $23.25 $41,850,000 09/08/2025 Keller D. Watts Chief Business Officer 3,833 $23.25 $89,117 09/08/2025 Hank Shenghua He Director 10,000 $23.25 $232,500 09/08/2025 Doug Sutton Chief Manufacturing Officer 3,920 $23.25 $91,140 09/08/2025 Donovan Owens President, U.S. Fresh Pork 12,000 $23.25 $279,000

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), the #25 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,074,797 worth of CELH, which represents approximately 2.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CELH is detailed in the table below:

CELH — last trade: $38.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/12/2025 Eric Hanson President & COO 4,558 $43.93 $200,233 11/13/2025 Hal Kravitz Director 10,000 $45.24 $452,400

