Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), which makes up 3.23% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,771,788 worth of CVS, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVS:

CVS — last trade: $64.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/18/2025 Michael F. Mahoney Director 30,000 $66.70 $2,001,000 06/05/2025 Guy P. Sansone Director 1,570 $63.70 $100,009

And Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), the #12 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,498,378 worth of REYN, which represents approximately 3.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at REYN is detailed in the table below:

REYN — last trade: $21.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/19/2024 Rolf Stangl Director 3,682 $27.50 $101,255 02/10/2025 Rolf Stangl Director 6,000 $24.89 $149,313 05/06/2025 Rolf Stangl Director 2,500 $23.22 $58,050 05/07/2025 Rolf Stangl Director 2,500 $22.75 $56,875 05/30/2025 Chris Mayrhofer VP, Controller & CAO 23,266 $22.11 $514,319 06/06/2025 Rolf Stangl Director 4,500 $21.70 $97,650

