Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), which makes up 3.23% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,771,788 worth of CVS, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVS:
CVS — last trade: $64.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/18/2025
|Michael F. Mahoney
|Director
|30,000
|$66.70
|$2,001,000
|06/05/2025
|Guy P. Sansone
|Director
|1,570
|$63.70
|$100,009
And Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), the #12 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,498,378 worth of REYN, which represents approximately 3.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at REYN is detailed in the table below:
REYN — last trade: $21.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/19/2024
|Rolf Stangl
|Director
|3,682
|$27.50
|$101,255
|02/10/2025
|Rolf Stangl
|Director
|6,000
|$24.89
|$149,313
|05/06/2025
|Rolf Stangl
|Director
|2,500
|$23.22
|$58,050
|05/07/2025
|Rolf Stangl
|Director
|2,500
|$22.75
|$56,875
|05/30/2025
|Chris Mayrhofer
|VP, Controller & CAO
|23,266
|$22.11
|$514,319
|06/06/2025
|Rolf Stangl
|Director
|4,500
|$21.70
|$97,650
