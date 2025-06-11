Markets
FXG

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

June 11, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), which makes up 3.23% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,771,788 worth of CVS, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVS:

CVS — last trade: $64.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/18/2025 Michael F. Mahoney Director 30,000 $66.70 $2,001,000
06/05/2025 Guy P. Sansone Director 1,570 $63.70 $100,009

And Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), the #12 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,498,378 worth of REYN, which represents approximately 3.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at REYN is detailed in the table below:

REYN — last trade: $21.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/19/2024 Rolf Stangl Director 3,682 $27.50 $101,255
02/10/2025 Rolf Stangl Director 6,000 $24.89 $149,313
05/06/2025 Rolf Stangl Director 2,500 $23.22 $58,050
05/07/2025 Rolf Stangl Director 2,500 $22.75 $56,875
05/30/2025 Chris Mayrhofer VP, Controller & CAO 23,266 $22.11 $514,319
06/06/2025 Rolf Stangl Director 4,500 $21.70 $97,650

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 UVSP market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RAIL
 Funds Holding ISAA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
UVSP market cap history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RAIL-> Funds Holding ISAA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FXG
CVS
REYN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.