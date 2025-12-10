Insiders Buy the Holdings of FNK ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), which makes up 0.64% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,277,809 worth of KMX, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMX:
KMX — last trade: $39.03 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/02/2025
|Mitchell D. Steenrod
|Director
|2,000
|$45.57
|$91,140
|10/02/2025
|Mark F. Oneil
|Director
|10,816
|$46.21
|$499,807
And Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN), the #86 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,038,470 worth of SLGN, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SLGN is detailed in the table below:
SLGN — last trade: $38.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/31/2025
|Adam J. Greenlee
|President and CEO
|7,000
|$38.19
|$267,298
|11/07/2025
|Kimberly Irene Ulmer
|SVP & Chief Accounting Officer
|1,000
|$38.11
|$38,110
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
GBSN Options Chain
TWKS Videos
Funds Holding BTDR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.