Insiders Buy the Holdings of FNK ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), which makes up 0.64% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,277,809 worth of KMX, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMX:

KMX — last trade: $39.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/02/2025 Mitchell D. Steenrod Director 2,000 $45.57 $91,140 10/02/2025 Mark F. Oneil Director 10,816 $46.21 $499,807

And Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN), the #86 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,038,470 worth of SLGN, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SLGN is detailed in the table below:

SLGN — last trade: $38.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/31/2025 Adam J. Greenlee President and CEO 7,000 $38.19 $267,298 11/07/2025 Kimberly Irene Ulmer SVP & Chief Accounting Officer 1,000 $38.11 $38,110

