Insiders Buy the Holdings of FINX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Global X FinTech ETF (Symbol: FINX) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), which makes up 5.64% of the Global X FinTech ETF (Symbol: FINX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,536,507 worth of SOFI, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SOFI:
SOFI — last trade: $20.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/05/2026
|Eric Schuppenhauer
|EVP GBUL Borrow
|5,000
|$19.93
|$99,650
|02/06/2026
|Robert S. Lavet
|General Counsel
|5,000
|$21.04
|$105,220
