Insiders Buy the Holdings of FINX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Global X FinTech ETF (Symbol: FINX) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), which makes up 5.64% of the Global X FinTech ETF (Symbol: FINX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,536,507 worth of SOFI, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SOFI:

SOFI — last trade: $20.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/05/2026 Eric Schuppenhauer EVP GBUL Borrow 5,000 $19.93 $99,650
02/06/2026 Robert S. Lavet General Counsel 5,000 $21.04 $105,220

