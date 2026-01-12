Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of FHLC ETF

January 12, 2026 — 10:29 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (Symbol: FHLC) shows an impressive 17.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), which makes up 1.83% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (Symbol: FHLC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $52,278,754 worth of VRTX, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VRTX:

VRTX — last trade: $463.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/06/2025 Reshma Kewalramani CEO & President 10,000 $389.58 $3,895,768
08/06/2025 Bruce I. Sachs Director 5,000 $389.68 $1,948,416

And NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO), the #162 largest holding among components of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (Symbol: FHLC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $728,252 worth of NEO, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NEO is detailed in the table below:

NEO — last trade: $13.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/06/2025 Jeffrey Scott Sherman Chief Financial Officer 20,000 $5.62 $112,322
08/06/2025 Anthony P. Zook Chief Executive Officer 17,900 $5.58 $99,954

