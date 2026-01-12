Insiders Buy the Holdings of FHLC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (Symbol: FHLC) shows an impressive 17.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), which makes up 1.83% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (Symbol: FHLC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $52,278,754 worth of VRTX, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VRTX:
VRTX — last trade: $463.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/06/2025
|Reshma Kewalramani
|CEO & President
|10,000
|$389.58
|$3,895,768
|08/06/2025
|Bruce I. Sachs
|Director
|5,000
|$389.68
|$1,948,416
And NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO), the #162 largest holding among components of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (Symbol: FHLC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $728,252 worth of NEO, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NEO is detailed in the table below:
NEO — last trade: $13.16 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/06/2025
|Jeffrey Scott Sherman
|Chief Financial Officer
|20,000
|$5.62
|$112,322
|08/06/2025
|Anthony P. Zook
|Chief Executive Officer
|17,900
|$5.58
|$99,954
