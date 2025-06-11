Markets
EVH

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FHLC ETF

June 11, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) shows an impressive 12.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Evolent Health Inc (Symbol: EVH), which makes up 0.01% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $371,043 worth of EVH, making it the #236 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVH:

EVH — last trade: $8.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/04/2025 Brendan B. Springstubb Director 5,000 $8.75 $43,750
03/06/2025 Peter J. Grua Director 11,040 $9.01 $99,470
03/06/2025 Seth Blackley Chief Executive Officer 55,225 $9.01 $497,577
03/07/2025 Brendan B. Springstubb Director 15,000 $9.27 $139,050
03/06/2025 Russell Monroe Glass Director 5,400 $9.27 $50,058
03/07/2025 Kim Keck Director 10,540 $9.44 $99,498
03/06/2025 Craig A. Barbarosh Director 2,000 $8.81 $17,620
03/06/2025 Diane Holder Director 2,735 $9.33 $25,518
03/06/2025 Daniel Joseph McCarthy PRESIDENT 11,040 $9.01 $99,470
03/07/2025 Richard M. Jelinek Director 30,000 $9.12 $273,750

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 FES Videos
 XLC Dividend History
 ETFs Holding FFIV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FES Videos-> XLC Dividend History-> ETFs Holding FFIV-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EVH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.