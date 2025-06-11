Insiders Buy the Holdings of FHLC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) shows an impressive 12.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Evolent Health Inc (Symbol: EVH), which makes up 0.01% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $371,043 worth of EVH, making it the #236 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVH:

EVH — last trade: $8.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/04/2025 Brendan B. Springstubb Director 5,000 $8.75 $43,750 03/06/2025 Peter J. Grua Director 11,040 $9.01 $99,470 03/06/2025 Seth Blackley Chief Executive Officer 55,225 $9.01 $497,577 03/07/2025 Brendan B. Springstubb Director 15,000 $9.27 $139,050 03/06/2025 Russell Monroe Glass Director 5,400 $9.27 $50,058 03/07/2025 Kim Keck Director 10,540 $9.44 $99,498 03/06/2025 Craig A. Barbarosh Director 2,000 $8.81 $17,620 03/06/2025 Diane Holder Director 2,735 $9.33 $25,518 03/06/2025 Daniel Joseph McCarthy PRESIDENT 11,040 $9.01 $99,470 03/07/2025 Richard M. Jelinek Director 30,000 $9.12 $273,750

