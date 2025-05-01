Insiders Buy the Holdings of FDL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), which makes up 6.78% of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $347,382,716 worth of PFE, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PFE:
PFE — last trade: $24.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/30/2024
|Scott Gottlieb
|Director
|1,000
|$28.24
|$28,240
|02/13/2025
|Ronald E. Blaylock
|Director
|19,457
|$25.65
|$499,072
