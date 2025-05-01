Insiders Buy the Holdings of FDL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), which makes up 6.78% of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $347,382,716 worth of PFE, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PFE:

PFE — last trade: $24.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/30/2024 Scott Gottlieb Director 1,000 $28.24 $28,240 02/13/2025 Ronald E. Blaylock Director 19,457 $25.65 $499,072

