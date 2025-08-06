Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVND ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (DVND) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), which makes up 1.16% of the Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (DVND), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $421,096 worth of IFF, making it the #49 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IFF:
IFF — last trade: $70.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2025
|Kevin O'byrne
|Director
|6,500
|$80.44
|$522,833
|03/04/2025
|J. Erik Fyrwald
|CEO
|25,000
|$80.24
|$2,005,878
|05/09/2025
|J. Erik Fyrwald
|Chief Executive Officer
|25,000
|$73.97
|$1,849,254
|05/15/2025
|Mehmood Khan
|Director
|4,000
|$75.33
|$301,314
|05/19/2025
|Stephen N. Landsman
|EVP, General Counsel
|12,000
|$77.28
|$927,356
|05/19/2025
|Hernandez Margarita Palau
|Director
|850
|$77.42
|$65,807
|05/22/2025
|Kevin O'byrne
|Director
|4,500
|$76.05
|$342,240
