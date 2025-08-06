Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVND ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (DVND) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), which makes up 1.16% of the Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (DVND), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $421,096 worth of IFF, making it the #49 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IFF:

IFF — last trade: $70.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/05/2025 Kevin O'byrne Director 6,500 $80.44 $522,833 03/04/2025 J. Erik Fyrwald CEO 25,000 $80.24 $2,005,878 05/09/2025 J. Erik Fyrwald Chief Executive Officer 25,000 $73.97 $1,849,254 05/15/2025 Mehmood Khan Director 4,000 $75.33 $301,314 05/19/2025 Stephen N. Landsman EVP, General Counsel 12,000 $77.28 $927,356 05/19/2025 Hernandez Margarita Palau Director 850 $77.42 $65,807 05/22/2025 Kevin O'byrne Director 4,500 $76.05 $342,240

