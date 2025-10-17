Insiders Buy the Holdings of DSMC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN), which makes up 0.53% of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $549,219 worth of PHIN, making it the #122 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PHIN:
PHIN — last trade: $53.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/30/2025
|Brady D. Ericson
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$39.73
|$397,327
|05/22/2025
|Meggan M. Walsh
|Director
|1,400
|$42.71
|$59,795
And ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI), the #137 largest holding among components of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $509,143 worth of ICFI, which represents approximately 0.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ICFI is detailed in the table below:
ICFI — last trade: $86.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/06/2025
|Scott B. Salmirs
|Director
|1,250
|$83.98
|$104,975
|06/09/2025
|Randall Mehl
|Director
|2,000
|$84.40
|$168,800
