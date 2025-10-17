Insiders Buy the Holdings of DSMC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN), which makes up 0.53% of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $549,219 worth of PHIN, making it the #122 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PHIN:

PHIN — last trade: $53.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/30/2025 Brady D. Ericson President and CEO 10,000 $39.73 $397,327 05/22/2025 Meggan M. Walsh Director 1,400 $42.71 $59,795

And ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI), the #137 largest holding among components of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $509,143 worth of ICFI, which represents approximately 0.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ICFI is detailed in the table below:

ICFI — last trade: $86.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/06/2025 Scott B. Salmirs Director 1,250 $83.98 $104,975 06/09/2025 Randall Mehl Director 2,000 $84.40 $168,800

