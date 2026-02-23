Insiders Buy the Holdings of CSD ETF

Markets
February 23, 2026

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD) shows an impressive 18.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crane Co (Symbol: CR), which makes up 6.82% of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,737,436 worth of CR, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CR:

CR — last trade: $203.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/29/2026 Jennifer Pollino Director 1,500 $184.29 $276,435
01/29/2026 Susan D. Lynch Director 150 $182.22 $27,334
01/29/2026 Sanjay Kapoor Director 2,814 $177.68 $499,992
01/30/2026 Max H. Mitchell Chairman, President and CEO 1,000 $183.71 $183,710

And Ralliant Corporation (Symbol: RAL), the #18 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,116,709 worth of RAL, which represents approximately 3.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RAL is detailed in the table below:

RAL — last trade: $43.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/06/2026 Kevin E. Bryant Director 1,250 $39.97 $49,962
02/06/2026 Amir A. Kazmi SVP - Chief Technology Officer 2,545 $39.27 $99,942
02/06/2026 Brian Worrell Director 2,500 $39.93 $99,825
02/06/2026 Ganesh Moorthy Director 2,000 $39.74 $79,480
02/09/2026 Anelise Angelino Sacks Director 2,000 $41.25 $82,500

