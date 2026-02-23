Insiders Buy the Holdings of CSD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD) shows an impressive 18.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Crane Co (Symbol: CR), which makes up 6.82% of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,737,436 worth of CR, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CR:
CR — last trade: $203.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/29/2026
|Jennifer Pollino
|Director
|1,500
|$184.29
|$276,435
|01/29/2026
|Susan D. Lynch
|Director
|150
|$182.22
|$27,334
|01/29/2026
|Sanjay Kapoor
|Director
|2,814
|$177.68
|$499,992
|01/30/2026
|Max H. Mitchell
|Chairman, President and CEO
|1,000
|$183.71
|$183,710
And Ralliant Corporation (Symbol: RAL), the #18 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,116,709 worth of RAL, which represents approximately 3.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RAL is detailed in the table below:
RAL — last trade: $43.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2026
|Kevin E. Bryant
|Director
|1,250
|$39.97
|$49,962
|02/06/2026
|Amir A. Kazmi
|SVP - Chief Technology Officer
|2,545
|$39.27
|$99,942
|02/06/2026
|Brian Worrell
|Director
|2,500
|$39.93
|$99,825
|02/06/2026
|Ganesh Moorthy
|Director
|2,000
|$39.74
|$79,480
|02/09/2026
|Anelise Angelino Sacks
|Director
|2,000
|$41.25
|$82,500
