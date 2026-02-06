Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUZZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), which makes up 0.52% of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $523,527 worth of CELH, making it the #49 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CELH:
CELH — last trade: $47.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/12/2025
|Eric Hanson
|President & COO
|4,558
|$43.93
|$200,233
|11/13/2025
|Hal Kravitz
|Director
|10,000
|$45.24
|$452,400
