Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUZZ ETF

February 06, 2026 — 09:46 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), which makes up 0.52% of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $523,527 worth of CELH, making it the #49 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CELH:

CELH — last trade: $47.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/12/2025 Eric Hanson President & COO 4,558 $43.93 $200,233
11/13/2025 Hal Kravitz Director 10,000 $45.24 $452,400

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Stocks mentioned

