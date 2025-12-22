Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUZZ ETF

December 22, 2025 — 10:32 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), which makes up 1.94% of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,020,938 worth of DKNG, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DKNG:

DKNG — last trade: $34.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/11/2025 Harry Sloan Director 25,000 $30.30 $757,500
11/11/2025 Gregory Westin Wendt Director 10,000 $30.27 $302,700

