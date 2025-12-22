Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUZZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), which makes up 1.94% of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,020,938 worth of DKNG, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DKNG:
DKNG — last trade: $34.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/11/2025
|Harry Sloan
|Director
|25,000
|$30.30
|$757,500
|11/11/2025
|Gregory Westin Wendt
|Director
|10,000
|$30.27
|$302,700
