Insiders Buy the Holdings of AVIE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD), which makes up 0.30% of the Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,655 worth of CHD, making it the #74 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHD:
CHD — last trade: $84.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2025
|Michael Read
|EVP, International
|2,000
|$91.27
|$182,540
|08/08/2025
|Lee B. McChesney
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|5,409
|$91.38
|$494,247
|08/12/2025
|Richard A. Dierker
|President and CEO
|5,470
|$91.57
|$500,888
And Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB), the #208 largest holding among components of the Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,534 worth of PRMB, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRMB is detailed in the table below:
PRMB — last trade: $15.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/12/2025
|Steven P. Stanbrook
|12,400
|$24.04
|$298,105
|08/13/2025
|Robbert Rietbroek
|Chief Executive Officer
|8,285
|$24.12
|$199,834
|08/14/2025
|Michael John Cramer
|4,000
|$24.46
|$97,840
|11/11/2025
|David W. Hass
|Chief Financial Officer
|15,910
|$15.71
|$249,908
|11/10/2025
|Michael John Cramer
|Director
|5,000
|$15.73
|$78,651
|11/12/2025
|Eric J. Foss
|Exec. Chair and CEO
|128,019
|$15.55
|$1,990,589
|11/13/2025
|Steven P. Stanbrook
|Director
|54,540
|$16.43
|$895,945
