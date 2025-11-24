Insiders Buy the Holdings of AVIE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD), which makes up 0.30% of the Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,655 worth of CHD, making it the #74 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHD:

CHD — last trade: $84.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2025 Michael Read EVP, International 2,000 $91.27 $182,540 08/08/2025 Lee B. McChesney EVP, Chief Financial Officer 5,409 $91.38 $494,247 08/12/2025 Richard A. Dierker President and CEO 5,470 $91.57 $500,888

And Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB), the #208 largest holding among components of the Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,534 worth of PRMB, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRMB is detailed in the table below:

PRMB — last trade: $15.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/12/2025 Steven P. Stanbrook 12,400 $24.04 $298,105 08/13/2025 Robbert Rietbroek Chief Executive Officer 8,285 $24.12 $199,834 08/14/2025 Michael John Cramer 4,000 $24.46 $97,840 11/11/2025 David W. Hass Chief Financial Officer 15,910 $15.71 $249,908 11/10/2025 Michael John Cramer Director 5,000 $15.73 $78,651 11/12/2025 Eric J. Foss Exec. Chair and CEO 128,019 $15.55 $1,990,589 11/13/2025 Steven P. Stanbrook Director 54,540 $16.43 $895,945

