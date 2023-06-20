News & Insights

Markets
HASI

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MORT

June 20, 2023 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), which makes up 3.32% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,973,704 worth of HASI, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HASI:

HASI — last trade: $27.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/16/2023 Marc T. Pangburn Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $24.12 $72,360
03/16/2023 Jeffrey Eckel Executive Chair 2,087 $23.92 $49,921
03/16/2023 Nathaniel Rose EVP & CIO 10,000 $24.10 $241,000
03/16/2023 Susan D. Nickey EVP and Chief Client Officer 2,000 $23.91 $47,820
03/16/2023 Jeffrey Lipson Chief Executive Officer 3,000 $24.36 $73,080

And Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), the #15 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,316,904 worth of PMT, which represents approximately 2.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PMT is detailed in the table below:

PMT — last trade: $13.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/30/2022 Catherine A. Lynch Director 5,000 $12.39 $61,942
02/08/2023 Marianne Sullivan Director 20,240 $14.13 $285,945
03/03/2023 Catherine A. Lynch Director 1,575 $13.10 $20,632
03/24/2023 Catherine A. Lynch Director 2,000 $11.24 $22,477

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 NERD Options Chain
 HRL Stock Predictions
 PRGS Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HASI
PMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.