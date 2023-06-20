Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MORT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), which makes up 3.32% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,973,704 worth of HASI, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HASI:

HASI — last trade: $27.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/16/2023 Marc T. Pangburn Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $24.12 $72,360 03/16/2023 Jeffrey Eckel Executive Chair 2,087 $23.92 $49,921 03/16/2023 Nathaniel Rose EVP & CIO 10,000 $24.10 $241,000 03/16/2023 Susan D. Nickey EVP and Chief Client Officer 2,000 $23.91 $47,820 03/16/2023 Jeffrey Lipson Chief Executive Officer 3,000 $24.36 $73,080

And Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), the #15 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,316,904 worth of PMT, which represents approximately 2.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PMT is detailed in the table below:

PMT — last trade: $13.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/30/2022 Catherine A. Lynch Director 5,000 $12.39 $61,942 02/08/2023 Marianne Sullivan Director 20,240 $14.13 $285,945 03/03/2023 Catherine A. Lynch Director 1,575 $13.10 $20,632 03/24/2023 Catherine A. Lynch Director 2,000 $11.24 $22,477

