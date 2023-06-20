Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MORT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), which makes up 3.32% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,973,704 worth of HASI, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HASI:
HASI — last trade: $27.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/16/2023
|Marc T. Pangburn
|Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$24.12
|$72,360
|03/16/2023
|Jeffrey Eckel
|Executive Chair
|2,087
|$23.92
|$49,921
|03/16/2023
|Nathaniel Rose
|EVP & CIO
|10,000
|$24.10
|$241,000
|03/16/2023
|Susan D. Nickey
|EVP and Chief Client Officer
|2,000
|$23.91
|$47,820
|03/16/2023
|Jeffrey Lipson
|Chief Executive Officer
|3,000
|$24.36
|$73,080
And Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), the #15 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,316,904 worth of PMT, which represents approximately 2.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PMT is detailed in the table below:
PMT — last trade: $13.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/30/2022
|Catherine A. Lynch
|Director
|5,000
|$12.39
|$61,942
|02/08/2023
|Marianne Sullivan
|Director
|20,240
|$14.13
|$285,945
|03/03/2023
|Catherine A. Lynch
|Director
|1,575
|$13.10
|$20,632
|03/24/2023
|Catherine A. Lynch
|Director
|2,000
|$11.24
|$22,477
