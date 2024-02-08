News & Insights

Markets
AVGO

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of KNCT

February 08, 2024 — 10:13 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF (KNCT) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), which makes up 9.89% of the Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF (KNCT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,048,049 worth of AVGO, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVGO:

AVGO — last trade: $1257.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/06/2023 Check Kian Low Director 11,000 $872.03 $9,592,282
09/15/2023 Harry L. You Director 1,000 $858.96 $858,958

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 MET Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AG
 Institutional Holders of GMBL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.