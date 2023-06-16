Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FAB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), which makes up 0.19% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $324,572 worth of CNC, making it the #183 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNC:

CNC — last trade: $66.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/08/2023 James E. Murray EVP, Chief Operating Officer 6,750 $73.30 $494,775 02/08/2023 Theodore R. Samuels II Director 7,000 $71.88 $503,160 02/10/2023 Andrew Lynn Asher EVP, CFO 6,800 $71.93 $489,156 03/17/2023 Sarah London Chief Executive Officer 30,000 $62.60 $1,878,000

And DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), the #216 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $280,493 worth of DTM, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DTM is detailed in the table below:

DTM — last trade: $48.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/08/2023 David Slater President and CEO 1,500 $46.57 $69,855 05/09/2023 Elaine M. Pickle Director 1,500 $46.86 $70,290 05/11/2023 Robert C. Skaggs Jr. Executive Chairman 2,000 $46.70 $93,400 05/23/2023 Peter I. Tumminello Director 5,000 $47.35 $236,750

