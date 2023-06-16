Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FAB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), which makes up 0.19% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $324,572 worth of CNC, making it the #183 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNC:
CNC — last trade: $66.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/08/2023
|James E. Murray
|EVP, Chief Operating Officer
|6,750
|$73.30
|$494,775
|02/08/2023
|Theodore R. Samuels II
|Director
|7,000
|$71.88
|$503,160
|02/10/2023
|Andrew Lynn Asher
|EVP, CFO
|6,800
|$71.93
|$489,156
|03/17/2023
|Sarah London
|Chief Executive Officer
|30,000
|$62.60
|$1,878,000
And DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), the #216 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $280,493 worth of DTM, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DTM is detailed in the table below:
DTM — last trade: $48.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/08/2023
|David Slater
|President and CEO
|1,500
|$46.57
|$69,855
|05/09/2023
|Elaine M. Pickle
|Director
|1,500
|$46.86
|$70,290
|05/11/2023
|Robert C. Skaggs Jr.
|Executive Chairman
|2,000
|$46.70
|$93,400
|05/23/2023
|Peter I. Tumminello
|Director
|5,000
|$47.35
|$236,750
