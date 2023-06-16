News & Insights

Markets
CNC

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FAB

June 16, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), which makes up 0.19% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $324,572 worth of CNC, making it the #183 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNC:

CNC — last trade: $66.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/08/2023 James E. Murray EVP, Chief Operating Officer 6,750 $73.30 $494,775
02/08/2023 Theodore R. Samuels II Director 7,000 $71.88 $503,160
02/10/2023 Andrew Lynn Asher EVP, CFO 6,800 $71.93 $489,156
03/17/2023 Sarah London Chief Executive Officer 30,000 $62.60 $1,878,000

And DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), the #216 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $280,493 worth of DTM, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DTM is detailed in the table below:

DTM — last trade: $48.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/08/2023 David Slater President and CEO 1,500 $46.57 $69,855
05/09/2023 Elaine M. Pickle Director 1,500 $46.86 $70,290
05/11/2023 Robert C. Skaggs Jr. Executive Chairman 2,000 $46.70 $93,400
05/23/2023 Peter I. Tumminello Director 5,000 $47.35 $236,750

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Financial Dividend Stock List
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KRA
 ROL Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNC
DTM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.