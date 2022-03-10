Markets
DOW

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EDOW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 3.80% of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,211,375 worth of DOW, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:

DOW — last trade: $59.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/29/2021 James R. Fitterling Chairman and CEO 5,000 $56.03 $280,148
10/29/2021 Richard K. Davis Director 1,200 $56.26 $67,518

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOW

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular