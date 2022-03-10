Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EDOW

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 3.80% of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,211,375 worth of DOW, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:
DOW — last trade: $59.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/29/2021
|James R. Fitterling
|Chairman and CEO
|5,000
|$56.03
|$280,148
|10/29/2021
|Richard K. Davis
|Director
|1,200
|$56.26
|$67,518
