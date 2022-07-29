Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BUZZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), which makes up 1.04% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $692,320 worth of GM, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GM:

GM — last trade: $35.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/10/2022 Patricia F. Russo Director 6,000 $50.61 $303,660 04/28/2022 Paul A. Jacobson Executive Vice President & CFO 35,000 $38.79 $1,357,650 05/12/2022 Wesley G. Bush Director 10,000 $35.23 $352,300

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), the #38 largest holding among components of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $675,640 worth of INTC, which represents approximately 1.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at INTC is detailed in the table below:

INTC — last trade: $39.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/22/2022 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 5,600 $44.27 $247,891 02/22/2022 Omar Ishrak Director 11,025 $45.11 $497,323 05/03/2022 David Zinsner EVP, CFO 5,500 $44.73 $246,014 05/02/2022 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 5,500 $44.58 $245,184

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.