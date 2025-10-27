Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of WBIY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) shows an impressive 18.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN), which makes up 3.66% of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY), has seen 11 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,022,950 worth of EMN, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EMN:
EMN — last trade: $62.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/27/2025
|Brad A. Lich
|EVP & CCO
|3,280
|$68.49
|$224,647
|08/27/2025
|William Thomas McLain Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|3,670
|$68.73
|$252,239
|08/27/2025
|Mark J. Costa
|CEO & Board Chair
|7,400
|$67.89
|$502,386
|08/27/2025
|James J. /KY Obrien
|Director
|1,450
|$68.81
|$99,776
|08/27/2025
|Kim Ann Mink
|Director
|1,450
|$69.38
|$100,601
|08/27/2025
|Julie Fasone Holder
|Director
|1,453
|$68.80
|$99,966
|08/27/2025
|Brian Travis Smith
|EVP, AFP, Mfg., WWEC & HSE
|1,750
|$68.34
|$119,595
|08/27/2025
|Julie A. McAlindon
|SVP, Regions & Chf SupChn Ofcr
|2,000
|$68.43
|$136,859
|08/27/2025
|Damon J. Audia
|Director
|1,465
|$68.58
|$100,477
|08/27/2025
|Brett D. Begemann
|Director
|1,500
|$68.28
|$102,428
|08/27/2025
|Eric L. Butler
|Director
|3,000
|$68.65
|$205,958
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
CEF Channel
Institutional Holders of CRXT
LIFE shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.