Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), which makes up 0.35% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,847,127 worth of MAC, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MAC:
MAC — last trade: $17.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2025
|Jackson Hsieh
|President and CEO
|56,000
|$17.75
|$993,832
|03/14/2025
|Devin Ignatius Murphy
|Director
|7,000
|$16.40
|$114,800
And Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), the #82 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,150,812 worth of ACA, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ACA is detailed in the table below:
ACA — last trade: $95.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2025
|Rhys J. Best
|Director
|1,500
|$79.83
|$119,752
|03/10/2025
|Antonio Carrillo
|President & CEO
|6,345
|$78.56
|$498,438
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Cheap Financial Shares
LBY Options Chain
GRN Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.