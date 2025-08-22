Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

August 22, 2025 — 10:15 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), which makes up 0.35% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,847,127 worth of MAC, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MAC:

MAC — last trade: $17.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/04/2025 Jackson Hsieh President and CEO 56,000 $17.75 $993,832
03/14/2025 Devin Ignatius Murphy Director 7,000 $16.40 $114,800

And Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), the #82 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,150,812 worth of ACA, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ACA is detailed in the table below:

ACA — last trade: $95.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/05/2025 Rhys J. Best Director 1,500 $79.83 $119,752
03/10/2025 Antonio Carrillo President & CEO 6,345 $78.56 $498,438

