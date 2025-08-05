Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC), which makes up 0.47% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,769,624 worth of CMC, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMC:
CMC — last trade: $50.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/27/2025
|Peter R. Matt
|President and CEO
|6,100
|$48.30
|$294,630
|04/04/2025
|John R. McPherson
|Director
|2,475
|$40.42
|$100,040
And SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM), the #95 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,988,723 worth of SM, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SM is detailed in the table below:
SM — last trade: $27.03 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2025
|Herbert S. Vogel
|President & CEO
|1,000
|$33.82
|$33,820
|02/26/2025
|Barton R. Brookman Jr.
|Director
|7,000
|$32.36
|$226,520
|03/03/2025
|Herbert S. Vogel
|President & CEO
|500
|$29.67
|$14,835
|03/04/2025
|Ramiro G. Peru
|Director
|5,000
|$28.72
|$143,600
|05/06/2025
|Herbert S. Vogel
|President & CEO
|1,000
|$21.32
|$21,320
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Bruce Berkowitz Stock Picks
LEA Options Chain
CCRC shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.