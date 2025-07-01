Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), which makes up 0.61% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,835,627 worth of UMBF, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF:

UMBF — last trade: $105.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2025 Tamara Peterman Director 179 $110.19 $19,687 03/03/2025 Greg M. Graves Director 255 $110.19 $28,125

And Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG), the #120 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,766,142 worth of NOG, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NOG is detailed in the table below:

NOG — last trade: $28.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/04/2025 Stuart G. Lasher Director 20,000 $27.62 $552,400 03/03/2025 Nicholas L. O'grady CEO 1,500 $28.59 $42,884 03/04/2025 Bahram Akradi Director 40,000 $28.03 $1,121,360 03/07/2025 Nicholas L. O'grady CEO 1,000 $27.48 $27,480

