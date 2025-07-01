Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), which makes up 0.61% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,835,627 worth of UMBF, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF:
UMBF — last trade: $105.16 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2025
|Tamara Peterman
|Director
|179
|$110.19
|$19,687
|03/03/2025
|Greg M. Graves
|Director
|255
|$110.19
|$28,125
And Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG), the #120 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,766,142 worth of NOG, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NOG is detailed in the table below:
NOG — last trade: $28.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2025
|Stuart G. Lasher
|Director
|20,000
|$27.62
|$552,400
|03/03/2025
|Nicholas L. O'grady
|CEO
|1,500
|$28.59
|$42,884
|03/04/2025
|Bahram Akradi
|Director
|40,000
|$28.03
|$1,121,360
|03/07/2025
|Nicholas L. O'grady
|CEO
|1,000
|$27.48
|$27,480
