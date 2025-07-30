Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIOV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Everus Construction Group Inc (Symbol: ECG), which makes up 0.30% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,938,816 worth of ECG, making it the #100 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ECG:
ECG — last trade: $74.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2025
|Maximillian J. Marcy
|VP, CFO & Treasurer
|1,300
|$38.99
|$50,694
|02/25/2025
|Edward A. Ryan
|Director
|1,400
|$38.02
|$53,235
And Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), the #148 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,127,612 worth of HI, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HI is detailed in the table below:
HI — last trade: $21.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/10/2025
|Nicholas R. Farrell
|Sr. VP, GC & Secretary
|1,200
|$33.09
|$39,714
|02/10/2025
|J. Michael Whitted
|Sr. VP, Strategy & Corp. Dev.
|1,000
|$32.83
|$32,830
|02/10/2025
|Kimberly K. Ryan
|President & CEO
|2,500
|$32.68
|$81,700
|02/10/2025
|Robert M. Vanhimbergen
|Sr. VP, CFO
|2,000
|$32.85
|$65,698
|03/14/2025
|Aneesha Arora
|Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer
|8,857
|$25.19
|$223,099
