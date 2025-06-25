Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIOV

June 25, 2025 — 09:38 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (Symbol: GO), which makes up 0.21% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,707,638 worth of GO, making it the #175 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GO:

GO — last trade: $13.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/27/2025 Christopher M. Miller Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $11.68 $116,800
02/28/2025 Erik D. Ragatz Director 165,000 $12.25 $2,021,250
03/03/2025 Kenneth W. Alterman Director 25,000 $11.88 $297,000
03/04/2025 John E. Bachman Director 14,000 $11.36 $159,040
03/04/2025 Carey F. Jaros Director 5,000 $11.40 $57,000
05/09/2025 Erik D. Ragatz Director 19,000 $14.46 $274,740

And Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (Symbol: UCTT), the #254 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,886,928 worth of UCTT, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UCTT is detailed in the table below:

UCTT — last trade: $22.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/07/2025 Clarence L. Granger Director 1,000 $25.15 $25,150
03/07/2025 Ernest E. Maddock Director 10,000 $24.29 $242,900
03/07/2025 Brian E. Harding Chief Accounting Officer 4,000 $24.00 $96,000
03/07/2025 Christopher S. Cook President, Products Division 4,100 $25.30 $103,710
03/07/2025 Bill Bentinck President, Services Business 3,000 $25.17 $75,510

