Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIOV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (Symbol: GO), which makes up 0.21% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,707,638 worth of GO, making it the #175 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GO:
GO — last trade: $13.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/27/2025
|Christopher M. Miller
|Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$11.68
|$116,800
|02/28/2025
|Erik D. Ragatz
|Director
|165,000
|$12.25
|$2,021,250
|03/03/2025
|Kenneth W. Alterman
|Director
|25,000
|$11.88
|$297,000
|03/04/2025
|John E. Bachman
|Director
|14,000
|$11.36
|$159,040
|03/04/2025
|Carey F. Jaros
|Director
|5,000
|$11.40
|$57,000
|05/09/2025
|Erik D. Ragatz
|Director
|19,000
|$14.46
|$274,740
And Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (Symbol: UCTT), the #254 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,886,928 worth of UCTT, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UCTT is detailed in the table below:
UCTT — last trade: $22.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2025
|Clarence L. Granger
|Director
|1,000
|$25.15
|$25,150
|03/07/2025
|Ernest E. Maddock
|Director
|10,000
|$24.29
|$242,900
|03/07/2025
|Brian E. Harding
|Chief Accounting Officer
|4,000
|$24.00
|$96,000
|03/07/2025
|Christopher S. Cook
|President, Products Division
|4,100
|$25.30
|$103,710
|03/07/2025
|Bill Bentinck
|President, Services Business
|3,000
|$25.17
|$75,510
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Materials Dividend Stock List
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WF
ETFs Holding CNO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.